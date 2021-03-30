Manipur govt withdraws order of ‘no food, shelter’ to Myanmar refugees

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has withdrawn a “confidential” circular which directed the District Magistrates of five districts to not open any camps to provide food and shelter to people fleeing coup-hit Myanmar.

In a fresh circular issued to the DMs of Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul, and Churachandpur, all of which share a border with Myanmar, Manipur’s Special Secretary (Home), H Gyan Prakash wrote: “It appears that the contents of the letter have been misconstrued and interpreted differently. The state government has been taking all humanitarian steps and had recently taken all steps, including taking them to Imphal, to treat the injured Myanmarese nationals. The state government continues to provide all aid”.

It further wrote: “In order to avoid this misunderstanding, I am directed to convey the decision of the government that it has decided to withdraw the letter dated 26.03.2021”.

In the earlier circular, the government had directed that the Myanmarese nationals trying to enter/seek refuge in Manipur should be politely turned away but in case of grievous injuries, medical attention may be provided on humanitarian consideration.

It had also directed that Aadhar enrolment should be stopped and Aadhar enrolment kits taken into safe custody.