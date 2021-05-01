STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Big Boast, Small Roast': Sidhu slams Amarinder over alleged delay in probing 2015 Faridkot firing

He has been attacking the state government and the chief minister over the issue and had accused Amarinder Singh of evading responsibility in the 2015 sacrilege case.

Published: 01st May 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the alleged delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of a religious text and subsequent police firing incident in Faridkot in 2015.

The cricketer-turned-politician on Saturday shared a 2016 video clip of Amarinder Singh in which he is heard "promising to act against the Badals" in the 2015 police firing incident at Faridkot, if voted to power.

In a tweet along with the video, Sidhu said, "Big Boast, Small Roast. Big Outcry, No Outcome."

He shared another video clip of the chief minister's recent interview to a web channel in which he said the law would take its own course and that he could not interfere in the probe by the special investigation team.

In another tweet, the MLA from Amritsar East said it was not acceptable to blame the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict quashing the probe report by the Punjab Police's special investigation team into police opening fire at people protesting the desecration of a religious text in Faridkot in 2015.

"People of Punjab did not elect the high court judge. Blaming the verdict for what is the failure of the executive authority will not be accepted. My stand yesterday, today and tomorrow - Justice for Punjab's Soul. Letter to Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib for Ex-Communication of Badals (2018)," Sidhu tweeted.

Along with it he also posted his 2018 video in which he was heard saying that he had written a letter to the Akal Takht Jathedar "seeking ex-communication of the Badals".

On April 27, the Punjab chief minister had hit back at Sidhu for continuously attacking him and his government, describing the cricketer-turned-politician's outbursts as "total indiscipline".

Singh had also dared Sidhu to contest against him from Patiala seat.

