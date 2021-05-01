STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress not to participate in election debates on counting day, cites COVID crisis

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in view of the serious coronavirus situation in the country, the party's spokespersons will not participate on the TV debates.

Published: 01st May 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday decided that it will not participate in election debates on television on Sunday when the results for assembly polls for five states are out.

The results for assembly elections in states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala would be declared on May 2.

"At a time when Nation is facing an unprecedented crisis, when Govt under PM Modi has collapsed, we find it unacceptable to not hold them accountable and instead discuss election wins and losses. We @INCIndia have decided to withdraw our spokespersons from election debates," he said on Twitter.

"We shall remain available for any comment that media friends want. We may win, we may lose, but at a time when people are looking for oxygen, beds, medicines, ventilators; our duty tells us to stand by them, work with them to heal and help. In solidarity with India," he said in another tweet.

Exit polls have predicted a not so bright picture for the Congress in these elections, where they predict that except in Tamil Nadu, where its ally DMK will romp home to power, the Congress will not fare good in other states.

