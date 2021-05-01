STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 surge: Maharashtra added as many cases in April as in 196 days

Maharashtra added 17,46,309 cases between April 1 and 30, taking the tally from 28,56,163 cases on April 1 to 46,02,472 on April 30, state government data revealed.

People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The over 17.46 lakh COVID-19 cases Maharashtra added in April this year was equal to the tally it had racked up in 196 days, giving an indication of the intensity of the second wave that has hit the state.

The caseload was 10,97,856 on September 16 last year, and it took 196 days for the tally to reach 28,56,163 as on April 1, it showed.

The month of April also saw 13,915 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 68,813, up from 54,898 as on April 1, as per the state government's data.

It took 167 days to witness 14,039 deaths before April, as the toll was 40,859 on October 15 last year, which rose to 54,898 as on April 1.

However, the state has also increased the number of tests to detect the infection, with April seeing 1,99,75,341 samples being examined, the data revealed.

The number of people discharged in April stood at 14,35,608, as the number of people who recovered shot up from 24,33,368 on April 1 to 38,68,976 on the last day of the month.

