STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF ferried 47 oxygen containers with a total 830 MT capacity from abroad

These details emerged at a video conference chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

Published: 01st May 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Cryogenic tanks being airlifted from Bangkok airport by the Indian Air Force

Cryogenic tanks being airlifted from Bangkok airport by the Indian Air Force. (Photo| Twitter/ @AdaniOnline)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force airlifted from abroad 47 oxygen containers with a total capacity of 830 metric tonnes while defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) are procuring 28 oxygen plants and other medical equipment worth Rs 40 crore to help the civilian authorities in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

These details emerged at a video conference chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday where he reviewed efforts of the armed forces, DPSUs and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India's fight against the pandemic.

In the meeting, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the first four out of 380 oxygen PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants being manufactured under the PM-CARES fund will be deployed in hospitals in Delhi by next week.

Hospitals in Delhi and various other parts of the country are reeling under a severe shortage of medical oxygen, critical medicines and beds in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases.

The defence ministry said Singh was briefed that approximately 600 additional doctors including retired ones are being mobilised through special measures.

It said the Indian Navy has deployed 200 battlefield nursing assistants to assist in various hospitals.

Similarly, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has deployed 300 cadets and staff at various locations in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The Indian Army has made available more than 720 beds for civilians in various states.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and DRDO Chairman Reddy among others.

The defence minister directed the Army to share the details with local administration at the state and district levels, the ministry said, adding Gen Rawat suggested that local military commands have to be actively engaged in assisting the civil administration.

In his remarks, Singh asked the armed forces to provide all necessary assistance to the civilian administration and asked the officials of his ministry and the three services to closely monitor the progress of various initiatives.

The defence ministry said Singh was briefed that a 500-bed hospital being set up by DRDO in Lucknow will start functioning in the next two-three days.

Another hospital is also being set up in Varanasi and the work on it is scheduled to be completed by May 5.

The ministry said transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out several sorties from Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai and within the country, while the Indian Navy dispatched four ships, two to Middle-East and two to South East Asia, to bring filled oxygen containers to India.

"As on May 1, IAF carried out 28 sorties from abroad, airlifting 47 oxygen containers with 830 MT of capacity, while from within the country, it carried out 158 sorties, airlifting 109 containers with 2,271 MT capacity," the ministry said in a statement.

The Navy and the IAF have also supplied nearly 500 portable oxygen cylinders from their stores to various civilian hospitals.

"DPSUs are procuring 28 oxygen plants and other medical equipment worth Rs 40 crore under CSR (corporate social responsibility) for supplying to various hospitals in states," the ministry said.

It said Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has set up a 250-bed hospital in Bengaluru and another 250-bed hospital is being set up in Lucknow.

On Friday, Singh granted emergency financial powers to the three services to allow formation commanders to establish and operate hospitals as well as quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.

The emergency powers have been granted initially for a period of three months from May 1 to July 31 and are in addition to the similar powers delegated to the medical officers of the armed forces last week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Indian Air Force
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp