STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states/UTs: Centre

The ministry also said that Maharashtra has been allocated 17,50,620 'Covishield' and 5,76,890 'Covaxin' vaccine doses by the Centre for the first fortnight of May.

Published: 01st May 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the states and Union territories and over 17 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The Centre has so far provided nearly 16.37 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 15,58,48,782 doses, according to official data available till 8 am on Saturday.

"More than 79,13,518 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 17,31,110 vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that Maharashtra has been allocated 17,50,620 'Covishield' and 5,76,890 'Covaxin' vaccine doses by the Centre for the first fortnight of May. Delhi has been allocated 3,73,760 Covishield and 1,23,170 Covaxin doses for the same period, it said.

While Chhattisgarh has been allocated 6,47,300 Covishield and 2,13,300 Covaxin doses, West Bengal has been supplied with 9,95,300 Covishield and 3,27,980 Covaxin doses, for the first fortnight of May. Uttar Pradesh has been allocated 13,49,850 Covishield and 4,11,870 Covaxin doses, and Rajasthan 12,92,460 Covishield and 4,42,390 Covaxin doses, for the same period, the ministry said.

Kerala has been allocated 6,84,070 Covishield and 2,25,430 Covaxin doses, Punjab 4,63,710 Covishield and 1,52,810 Covaxin doses, and Gujarat supplied with 12,48,700 Covishield and 4,11,490 Covaxin doses, for the first fortnight of May, it added.

The central government has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the government to fight the pandemic, including test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination will be implemented from Saturday. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28.

The ministry added that potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Covishield Covaxin COVID vaccine
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp