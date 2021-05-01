Over 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states/UTs: Centre

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the states and Union territories and over 17 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The Centre has so far provided nearly 16.37 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 15,58,48,782 doses, according to official data available till 8 am on Saturday.

"More than 79,13,518 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 17,31,110 vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that Maharashtra has been allocated 17,50,620 'Covishield' and 5,76,890 'Covaxin' vaccine doses by the Centre for the first fortnight of May. Delhi has been allocated 3,73,760 Covishield and 1,23,170 Covaxin doses for the same period, it said.

While Chhattisgarh has been allocated 6,47,300 Covishield and 2,13,300 Covaxin doses, West Bengal has been supplied with 9,95,300 Covishield and 3,27,980 Covaxin doses, for the first fortnight of May. Uttar Pradesh has been allocated 13,49,850 Covishield and 4,11,870 Covaxin doses, and Rajasthan 12,92,460 Covishield and 4,42,390 Covaxin doses, for the same period, the ministry said.

Kerala has been allocated 6,84,070 Covishield and 2,25,430 Covaxin doses, Punjab 4,63,710 Covishield and 1,52,810 Covaxin doses, and Gujarat supplied with 12,48,700 Covishield and 4,11,490 Covaxin doses, for the first fortnight of May, it added.

The central government has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the government to fight the pandemic, including test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination will be implemented from Saturday. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28.

The ministry added that potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu mobile application.