STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Governments must treat journalists as frontline corona warriors: World Association of Press Councils

Journalists from all across the world urged governments of countries to come to the aid of scribes at this critical time since they are fighting with the crisis like doctors and frontline workers.

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Media, News, Journalists

The WAPC passed a resolution condoling the demise of all journalists during the pandemic. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The World Association of Press Councils, an umbrella body of press councils and similar media organisations around the globe, called on governments to treat journalists as frontline corona warriors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WAPC, while observing the World Press Freedom Day, also asserted that journalists should be vaccinated on a priority basis so that they remain safe while doing their duty, a statement said.

Eminent journalists from all across the world urged the governments of countries to come to the aid of journalists at this critical time since they are fighting with the crisis like doctors and other front line workers.

Addressing a webinar, the WAPC president, Sule Akre, a renowned columnist and chairperson of the North Cyprus Press Council, expressed serious concern over the situation in India which has witnessed death of many journalists both in the first and second wave.

This year's World Press Freedom Day has been conceptualised by UNESCO with the theme Information as a Public Good.

Participants from Asia, Europe and Africa took part in the online meeting.

The WAPC passed a resolution condoling the demise of all journalists during the pandemic.

Prakash Dubey, Editor of Dainik Bhaskar group, quoted Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies, to state that as many as 101 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 between April 1, 2020 and April 28, 2021.

Munish Gupta, president of the South Asian Foreign Correspondent Club, talked about how media groups have come together to meet the crisis.

The theme of the day this year is more appropriate in the COVID-19-hit world considered to be the pandemic of the century than ever before, Kishore Shrestha, Secretary General of WAPC, said.

The World Press Freedom Day calls for urgent attention to the threat of extinction faced by local news media around the world, a crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The World Press Freedom Day acts as a reminder to governments for the need to respect their commitment to press freedom, Shrestha said.

It is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics, he said.

Ziada Kilobo of Tanzania Media Council spoke about the COVID-19-hit African countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corona Warriors World Association of Press Councils COVID-19 pandemic
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp