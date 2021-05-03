STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Needless row over O2 supply to embassies 

The High Commission’s official Twitter handle tweeted asking BV Srinivas, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, to help arrange oxygen cylinders.

Published: 03rd May 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led government at the Centre faced a huge embarrassment on Sunday with the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi reaching out to the Opposition with requests for supply of oxygen cylinders.

“Could you please help with the oxygen cylinder urgently at the New Zealand High Commission,” the High Commission asked Srinivas.

“The high commission opened gates of the embassy and accepted cylinders,” Srinivas tweeted later. Reacting to the development, the MEA said essential medical supplies, including oxygen cylinders, must not be hoarded.

“The Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions/Embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to Covid. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Oxygen Cylinders COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
