'Remember, Trinamool MPs, CM also have to come to Delhi': Parvesh Singh's 'warning' after Bengal violence

"An election involves wins or losses, no murder," the West Delhi BJP MP said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Published: 04th May 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

TMC flags (left) and BJP flags (Right)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Monday alleged that Trinamool Congress "goons" assaulted his party workers in West Bengal after the TMC's victory in the state polls, and issued a "warning" to the rival party -- TMC MPs, chief minister and MLAs will also have to come to Delhi.

"An election involves wins or losses, no murder," the West Delhi BJP MP said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"TMC goons killed our (BJP) workers as soon as their party won the elections. They broke the vehicles of BJP workers and are setting their house on fire. "Remember!" he said in his tweet, "TMC MPs, Chief Minister and MLAs will also have to come to Delhi and they should take this as a warning. An election involves wins or losses, no murder."

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya accused the Trinamool Congress of "sponsoring" violence against his party workers following the TMC's victory in West Bengal polls.

Vijayvargiya, who is in West Bengal, said BJP president J P Nadda may visit the state on Tuesday as an expression of solidarity with the party workers.

Four BJP workers have been killed and over 4,000 houses ransacked in incidents of post-poll violence, he alleged.

