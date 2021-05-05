STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi condoles demise of ex-head of Mar Thoma Church Philipose Mar Chrysostom

The bishop died due to age-related ailments on Wednesday, a church spokesman said.

Published: 05th May 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Padmashree Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom, former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church and the longest-serving bishop in India, and said he will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering.

The bishop died due to age-related ailments on Wednesday, a church spokesman said.

He was 103.

An outstanding religious dignitary with a genuine humanitarian outlook and global vision, Mar Chrysostom was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.

Paying tributes, Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Philipose Mar Chrysostom Narendra Modi
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp