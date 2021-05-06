STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: 17 doctors found absent during duty hours in Bihar's Chapra Sadar hospital

The doctors have been asked to submit a letter to explain their reported absence from the hospital's COVID-19 isolation ward.

Published: 06th May 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

COVID facility

Representational image (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

CHAPRA (BIHAR): As many as 17 doctors at Sadar Hospital in Bihar's Chapra district have been asked to submit a letter to explain their reported absence from the hospital's COVID-19 isolation ward during their duty hours on Tuesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Janardan Prasad Sukumar has asked the 17 doctors to submit an explanation letter within 24 hours to the hospital's deputy superintendent. "Any sort of negligence towards the duty will not be accepted," said Dr Sukumar.

As per the instructions of Dr Sukumar, it has been ordered that an FIR would be registered under the Disaster Management Act against the doctors. According to DM Dr Nilesh Ramchandra Deore, even after a lot of inspections, doctors are still found to be absent from their duties.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Bihar has 113480 active cases of COVID-19. 3049 new cases have come up and 61 related deaths were registered in the state in the last 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chapra district Sadar Hospital COVID19 Coronavirus COVID isolation ward
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp