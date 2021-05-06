IIT Bombay is top Indian institute in latest QS rankings, IISc and IIT Delhi also in top 200

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) is the topmost Indian institute in the QS university rankings which were out on Thursday. It has a global ranking of 172, which is 20 slots behind its 2020 ranking. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore placed second with a global ranking of 185, one slot lower than the previous year's rank.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) placed third in India with a global ranking of 193, which was a fall from its previous year's ranking of 182.

Next among the handful of Indian institutes to feature on the list was Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) ranked 275, a fall from its previous year's rank of 271.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP) saw a massive slide down from its previous position with its current global ranking at 314. In 2020, it stood at 281.

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) came next, falling from its previous year's ranking (291) to 350.

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) was the only institute that retained its position at 383 from last year.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) was next in line and had actually improved its ranking from the previous year's 491 to this year's 470.

The QS World University Rankings used six simple metrics to capture university performance. Academic Reputation (40%), Employer Reputation (10%), Faculty/Student Ratio (20%), Citations Per Faculty (20%), International Faculty Ratio (5%) and International Student Ratio (5%).

The top three global institutes in the World University Rankings 2021 are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and Harvard University from the US.