STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Prioritise beneficiaries of second dose': Centre to states amid vaccine shortage

The Centre has also asked states to utilize supplies of vaccines through the central quota in 70:30 ratio for the second dose and first dose respectively.

Published: 07th May 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a massive Covid vaccine shortage that has slowed the pace of immunisation against coronavirus across the country, the Centre has now asked the states to prioritise the beneficiaries of the second dose and ensure that the recommended vaccination schedule is maintained.

The Centre has also asked states to utilize supplies of vaccines through the central quota in 70:30 ratio for the second dose and first dose respectively.

The directive comes amid concerns in most states that the recommended vaccination schedule for a large number of beneficiaries is getting hampered due to inadequate supplies.

ALSO READ | Over 90 lakh COVID vaccine doses still with states, will receive 10 lakh more in three days: Centre

As per the government guidelines, the recommended gap between two doses of Covaxin is 4-6 weeks and for Covishield the suggested interval is 4-8 weeks.

Under the new liberalised and decentralised vaccination policy since May 1, all the supplies sent out can be used only for people above 45 years while beneficiaries in the 18–44-year age group can get jabs accessed by states and private hospitals separately.

There are anecdotal reports that many in the 45 plus age group, who have taken their first shots, are struggling to secure vaccination slots on the government’s portal as there is no preference given to them over those who are to get the first shots.

It is in this context that the fresh directive by the Centre comes. It has also asked states to carry out a regular review of coverage of vaccination drive to formulate and implement the strategy for such prioritization.

An effective communication strategy must be implemented for full two-dose protection to all priority beneficiary groups, the states have also been instructed.

ALSO READ | EXPLAINER: Why patents on COVID vaccines are so contentious

As per the figure shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 16.50 crore doses have been administered in the country so far of which 13.21 crore are the first doses while 3.29 crore are the second doses.

Till Friday morning, 11.81 lakh people in the 18–44-year age group had received their first jabs but it is all mostly through corporate hospitals or state quota.

The Centre on Friday said that while the government has already provided more than 17.35 crore doses to the states for free so far, more than 90 lakh doses are still available with them.

In addition, around 10 lakh doses are set to reach states within 3 days. Many states have said that their vaccination programme is crawling owing to supply issues even though there is a great rush for inoculations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine vaccine shortage Covid vaccination second dose
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp