Social media key to UPPL’s victory in Assam election

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Apart from other reasons, social media is believed to have played a major role in the spectacular performance of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in the Assam elections.

The campaign was led by Vivek Bansal and his team members. The team had tried to reach out to especially the young voters. The UPPL had an aggressive election campaign which was led by party chief Pramod Bodo.

The party, which rules the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council along with the BJP, had contested eight seats and won six to register the second best strike rate after the All India United Democratic Front in the elections.