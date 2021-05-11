STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP-ruled states join free dose chorus, Modi government to assess fiscal viability

A senior official in the finance ministry told TNIE that states have questioned the logic behind the Centre’s forcing them to arrange for vaccines on their own or import them at a higher rate.

Published: 11th May 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the chorus for free Covid vaccine doses for states grows louder with even BJP-governed states raising the demand, the finance ministry is looking at whether such a move is fiscally feasible. 

According to highly placed sources, apart from Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala, NDA-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, too, have urged the Prime Minister’s Office to tweak the vaccination policy to make the jabs available to states for free. 

A senior official in the finance ministry told TNIE that states have questioned the logic behind the Centre’s forcing them to arrange for vaccines on their own or import them at a higher rate.

“Many states have informed the PMO that despite placing orders, the process is slower than expected.  Also, there is a lot of pressure for a rethink over the “transfer of grant” and differential pricing of vaccines.  The finance ministry is going to reassess the fiscal viability and will hold a meeting in a day or two after consultation with the health ministry, the PMO and the Niti Aayog,” said the senior official cited earlier. 

Not just states, even economists are questioning the differential pricing policy which they say creates supply side bottlenecks.

They say India could have used its Rs 35,000 crore vaccine fund created during Budget for FY22 to vaccinate all.

However, the amount of Rs 35,000 crore has been repackaged under the Demand for Grants to states in the Budget. 

Meanwhile, the finance ministry has refuted criticism from a section of economists that there is no provision for expenditure on Covid-19 by the Central government.

“The amount of Rs 35,000 crore has been shown under the Demand for Grants No. 40, titled ‘Transfers to States’,” it said.  

Rs 35,000 crore vax spend

Provisioning Rs 35,000 crore expenditure for vaccines in the FY22 Budget under the title ‘Transfers to States’ does not inhibit the Centre from using the funds to buy Covid-19 shots, the finance ministry said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp