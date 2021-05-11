STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Malicious COVID-19 vaccine SMS that compromises Android phones spreading: Cyber agency

The agency is the federal technology arm to combat cyber attacks and guarding the Indian cyber space against phishing and hacking assaults and similar online attacks.

Published: 11th May 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMS that "maliciously" gains entry into a users' Android phone leading to compromise of individual contact list is in circulation, the federal cyber security agency has alerted.

The harmful SMS has been identified by at least five variants.

"It has been reported that a fake SMS message is in circulation that falsely claims to offer an app to let users register for COVID-19 vaccine in India."

"The SMS carries a link that installs the malicious app on Android-based devices, which essentially spreads itself via SMS to victims' contacts," the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In said in a public advisory issued on Saturday.

The agency is the federal technology arm to combat cyber attacks and guarding the Indian cyber space against phishing and hacking assaults and similar online attacks.

It added that the "app also gains unnecessary permissions that attackers could leverage to acquire user data such as contact list."

Some of its identified variants are: Covid19.apk; Vaci__Regis.apk; MyVaccin_v2.apk; Cov-Regis.apk and Vccin-Apply.apk.

The advisory said that the only "official" online link to register for coronavirus vaccination in the country is the portal-- http://cowin.gov.in.

It asked users to be alert against all attempts of phishing through fake domains, emails and text messages that promise registration for a jab against the pandemic.

As part of measures to check such malicious attempts of data breach, it advised users to tune their phone setting in a manner that disables installation of apps through "untrusted sources" and that sides should undertake safe browsing and use trusted anti-virus and internet firewall tools.

India at present is administering two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- to its citizens and according to official data, the central government has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccine Cyberattack Hacking Indian Computer Emergency Response Team
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp