Jharkhand extends lockdown till May 27 with additional restrictions

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The partial lockdown (Swasthya Suraksha Saptah), imposed in Jharkhand since April 22, has been extended for another two weeks till May 27 with some additional restrictions.

According to an official communique released by the Chief Minster’s Office, some strict measures will have to be followed from May 16 in order to break the chain of Covid.

The decision was taken on Wednesday during a meeting conducted by Chief Minister Hemant Soren with the disaster management department and other top officials of the State Government. Essential services, however, will be exempted during the weeklong lockdown, barring those of the central and state government along with some other private offices identified by the Government, will also remain closed.

“Movement of inter-state and intra-state buses will be restricted while private vehicles will be allowed to move only with e-passes issued by the district administration,” stated the release. Marriages could take place at home or in the court, for which only 11 people will be allowed to take part in it, it said.

“There will be a complete restriction on any gathering during marriages. Social distancing will also have to be maintained strictly in shops and markets,” further stated the release.

In addition to that, everyone coming from outside the state will have to undergo institutional or home quarantine for seven days. It will not be applicable to those people who return to their states within 72 hours, it said.