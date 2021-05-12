STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Odisha to vaccinate vulnerable people without identify proof

People to be made part of the special vaccination drive included nomads, sadhus and saints, prisoners, inmates of mental health institutions, residents of old age homes, and roadside beggars.

Published: 12th May 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to conduct a special drive for inoculation of vulnerable people who don't have any approved identity documents.

As per the decision, separate vaccination sites will be set up in districts and towns for the people eligible for Covid-19 vaccination but do not possess any one of the seven approved identify documents such as Aadhaar card, voter card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, pension card with photo, and NPR smart card.

The move came after the government found that some vulnerable groups of citizens do not possess any of the prescribed identity proofs required for registration of beneficiaries in the CoWIN portal as mandated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

People to be made part of the special vaccination drive included nomads, sadhus and saints, prisoners, inmates of mental health institutions, and rehabilitation centres/camps, residents of old age homes, roadside beggars, and any other identified eligible persons aged 18 years or more.

ALSO READ | Odisha to float global tender for Covid vaccines

Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and CDMOs have been directed to prepare a list of such persons and set up separate session sites for timely vaccination of the vulnerable people without identity proof.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said such vulnerable persons should not be denied Covid-19 vaccination only because they don't
have any identity proof.

"As these beneficiaries are also at risk of exposure to coronavirus infection, there is a need to provide special consideration for their vaccination. The CoWIN portal will provide the facility for the creation of special vaccination sessions for this purpose. Districts have been asked to expedite the process," he
added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha vaccination Odisha Covid cases fighting Covid CoWin portal
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp