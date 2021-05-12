Odisha to vaccinate vulnerable people without identify proof

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to conduct a special drive for inoculation of vulnerable people who don't have any approved identity documents.

As per the decision, separate vaccination sites will be set up in districts and towns for the people eligible for Covid-19 vaccination but do not possess any one of the seven approved identify documents such as Aadhaar card, voter card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, pension card with photo, and NPR smart card.

The move came after the government found that some vulnerable groups of citizens do not possess any of the prescribed identity proofs required for registration of beneficiaries in the CoWIN portal as mandated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

People to be made part of the special vaccination drive included nomads, sadhus and saints, prisoners, inmates of mental health institutions, and rehabilitation centres/camps, residents of old age homes, roadside beggars, and any other identified eligible persons aged 18 years or more.

ALSO READ | Odisha to float global tender for Covid vaccines

Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and CDMOs have been directed to prepare a list of such persons and set up separate session sites for timely vaccination of the vulnerable people without identity proof.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said such vulnerable persons should not be denied Covid-19 vaccination only because they don't

have any identity proof.

"As these beneficiaries are also at risk of exposure to coronavirus infection, there is a need to provide special consideration for their vaccination. The CoWIN portal will provide the facility for the creation of special vaccination sessions for this purpose. Districts have been asked to expedite the process," he

added.