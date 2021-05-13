STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 doctors in UP resign over 'misbehaviour', 'mental harassment' by admin officers

The doctors, however, assured that they will not let their COVID-related work be affected till talks are going on with the district magistrate and the chief medical officer over the resignations.

Published: 13th May 2021

The agitated doctors claimed that their salaries were also withheld several times. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

UNNAO: Fourteen doctors working at community and primary health centres in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao have tendered their resignation alleging misbehaviour and mental harassment by administration officers.

The doctors, however, assured that they will not let their COVID-related work be affected till talks are going on with the district magistrate and the chief medical officer over the resignations.

The fourteen doctors, who are in-charge of CHCs and PHCs here, submitted their resignation letters at the CMO office on Wednesday evening.

They also forwarded a copy of their resignation letters to the additional chief secretary (Health), director general (Health) and other senior officers.

"We will not fight under the banner of Provincial Medical Services (PMS) association. This is our fight. The DM and CMO misbehave with us even after we have been working in limited resources in rural areas for the past one year. Instead of cooperating, administration officers misbehave with us," Dr Sanjiv alleged.

"Our work is being reviewed by the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) and block development officer (BDO) level officers," he added.

The agitated doctors claimed that their salaries were also withheld several times.

However, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashutosh Kumar refuted all the claims and said all the doctors have returned to their work.

"We don't talk like that. We all will work together," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the doctors said they will decide on the future course of action after meeting the chief medical officer and the district magistrate in the evening.

