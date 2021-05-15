STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal vaccination centres start implementing 12-16 week interval between 2 doses of Covishield

Earlier the interval between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine was six to eight weeks.

Published: 15th May 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield

A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) in West Bengal implementing the minimum gap of 12 weeks or 84 days between the first and second dose of Covishield vaccine from Saturday a large number of people who had come to the CVCs had to return home.

Earlier the interval between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine was six to eight weeks.

A large number of people including senior citizens had come to Covid vaccination centres for their second dose of Covishield vaccine from far off places as they were not aware that the government has started implementing the 12 week to 16 week interval between first dose and second doses of the Covishield vaccine.

"We have come from Naihati. We were not aware the gap had been extended and we came to know about after arriving here that a second dose will be available after 84 days," said a middle-aged woman who came along with her husband.

"We have to take huge trouble and spend a lot of money to come to the vaccination centre as local train services are suspended. We were earlier told to come after 42 days and now suddenly it had been changed and we were not informed.

We don't know when we will get our second dose at all," the woman said.

Many people had queued up in the vaccination centres in the city and in the districts from the morning for their second dose of the vaccine after 42 days but had to return as they had not completed the 84-day interval between the two doses.

The West Bengal government in an order on Friday said the second dose of the Covishield vaccine would be administered to beneficiaries at 12-16 weeks interval after the first dose instead of the earlier interval of 6-8 weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal COVID 19 Covishield COVID vaccine
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
The SARS-CoV-2 virus as a wily wizard
People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
The 96-year-old Pushpa Sharma poses with family at her Shahdara residence in New Delhi | PTI
Delhi: 96-year-old woman beats corona, kin credit her ‘willpower’ to live

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Advancing waves bring down two houses on Moosodi beach in Mangalpady. Coastal erosion may claim seven more houses if the cyclone does not abate, say residents. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Houses in Kasaragod devoured by sea: Not just Cyclone Tauktae, residents blame harbour too
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp