Opposition triggering panic among people on COVID situation: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW/ MUZAFFARNAGAR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the opposition of mischievously trying to create an atmosphere of fear instead of increasing the confidence of people and health workers since the onset of the current second wave of COVID-19.

Adityanath made the allegation while reviewing the COVID situation in Muzaffarnagar district and inspecting an Integrated COVID Control Room there.

Without naming any political party, Adityanath said, "When the need was to increase the confidence of the people and health workers, some people intentionally and mischievously tried to lower their morale and create an atmosphere of fear."

This led to a panic situation, he said, adding, "Due to this, every person ran for oxygen and remdesivir. And, at one point of time, a situation of chaos prevailed. But, thanks to God, with everybody's co-operation, the situation has been controlled and it is in complete control now."

There is a continuous decline in active COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said in an official statement from Lucknow, quoting the chief minister after his Muzaffarnagar's visit. The chief minister said that till now, nearly 4.50 crore samples for COVID-19 have been tested, while 1.50 crore people in the state have been administered vaccines. Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-44 too has been started, he added.

During his visit to Muzaffarnagar, Adityanath also referred to the apprehension of an impending third wave of covid and black fungus infection among the cured COVID-patents and said the government is making an all effort to tackle the twin challenge.

Amid the fears of a third wave of the infection hitting the country which the health experts say may afflict children more, the chief minister said the government is making efforts to set up paediatric intensive care units (ICU) in every district and every medical college of the state.

Accompanied by Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan and state minister and local MLA Kapil Dev Aggarwal, the chief minister earlier visited the Rampur village in the district and urged villagers to take utmost care against the infection.

The chief minister visited the village amid the rising cases of coronavirus infection in rural areas of the state and appealed to the people to report to the district health authorities at the slightest hint of the contamination.

He made a fervent plea to the villagers to get themselves inoculated against the disease besides getting tested for the infection and start treatment in time if they find themselves afflicted with the slightest symptoms of the COVID.

While chief minister also announced the government's decision to set up six more medical oxygen plants in Muzaffarnagar. Adityanath visited Muzaffarnagar on Monday, a day after visiting Noida during which he reviewed the Covid situation in the Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut districts.