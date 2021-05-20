STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 2.76 lakh new COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000

The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent.

Published: 20th May 2021

Over 8 lakh recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, as total infection tally rose to 8.30 lakh

Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,23,56,187 samples have been tested up to May 19 with 20,55,010 samples being tested on Wednesday.

