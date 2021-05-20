STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K reports more than 72,000 Covid cases, 963 deaths in 18 days this month

The summer capital Srinagar accounts for 20.33% of the new cases in May while Jammu district accounts for 38% of deaths in the Union Territory this month.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 patient receives oxygen from a makeshift arrangement outside a government hospital in Jammu on Wednesday | pti

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  J&K has recorded over 72,000 Covid cases and 963 deaths in 18 days of this month, which accounts for 28.58% of the total cases and 29.24% of total deaths in the UT since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The summer capital Srinagar accounts for 20.33% of the new cases in May while Jammu district accounts for 38% of deaths in the Union Territory this month. From May 1 to 18, J&K’s Covid tally increased from 1,79,915 to 2,51,919. In eight days, J&K’s Covid tally increased by 72,004 cases. It accounts for 28.58% of total cases in J&K since the outbreak of Covid last year.

The tally of active cases increased from 30,343 on May 1 to 50,925 on May 18. The Jammu region accounted for 9,849 cases and Kashmir, 10733 cases. In 18 days of May, 963 people in J&K died of Covid. Of them, 613 died in the Jammu region and 350 in Kashmir. The deaths in May so far account for 29.24% of the total deaths in J&K due to Covid since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu have been the worst-hit district due to Covid. In the first 18 days of May, cases in Srinagar increased by 14,699 and the tally stood at 59,191. Srinagar, which is the summer capital of J&K, witnessed 20.33% of the total cases recorded in J&K in 18 days of May.

In Srinagar, 155 persons have died of Covid in the last 18 days. It means Srinagar has accounted for 16% of the total deaths in J&K from May 1-18. Jammu, which is the winter capital of J&K, recorded 10,234 cases in the first 18 days of May. It accounts for 14.21% of new cases in J&K this month.

Jammu accounts for 38% of fatalities
 Jammu recorded 366 of the 963 deaths due to Covid-19 in J&K this month so far. Jammu district accounts for 38% of the total deaths in the Union Territory this month
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jammu and kashmir coronavirus cases
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp