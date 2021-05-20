J&K reports more than 72,000 Covid cases, 963 deaths in 18 days this month

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: J&K has recorded over 72,000 Covid cases and 963 deaths in 18 days of this month, which accounts for 28.58% of the total cases and 29.24% of total deaths in the UT since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The summer capital Srinagar accounts for 20.33% of the new cases in May while Jammu district accounts for 38% of deaths in the Union Territory this month. From May 1 to 18, J&K’s Covid tally increased from 1,79,915 to 2,51,919. In eight days, J&K’s Covid tally increased by 72,004 cases. It accounts for 28.58% of total cases in J&K since the outbreak of Covid last year.

The tally of active cases increased from 30,343 on May 1 to 50,925 on May 18. The Jammu region accounted for 9,849 cases and Kashmir, 10733 cases. In 18 days of May, 963 people in J&K died of Covid. Of them, 613 died in the Jammu region and 350 in Kashmir. The deaths in May so far account for 29.24% of the total deaths in J&K due to Covid since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu have been the worst-hit district due to Covid. In the first 18 days of May, cases in Srinagar increased by 14,699 and the tally stood at 59,191. Srinagar, which is the summer capital of J&K, witnessed 20.33% of the total cases recorded in J&K in 18 days of May.

In Srinagar, 155 persons have died of Covid in the last 18 days. It means Srinagar has accounted for 16% of the total deaths in J&K from May 1-18. Jammu, which is the winter capital of J&K, recorded 10,234 cases in the first 18 days of May. It accounts for 14.21% of new cases in J&K this month.

Jammu accounts for 38% of fatalities

Jammu recorded 366 of the 963 deaths due to Covid-19 in J&K this month so far. Jammu district accounts for 38% of the total deaths in the Union Territory this month

