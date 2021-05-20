MP: COVID-19 curfew violators made to dance, do frog jumps in two districts

By PTI

DATIA/BHIND: The police are meting out some unique punishments to violators of COVID-19 curfew, by making them dance and perform frog jumps in Datia and Bhind districts of Madhya Pradesh.

A video went viral on social media, in which a group of youngsters, caught by the police for unnecessary wandering in Rajgarh square of Datia town, were made to do sit-ups and perform snake dance.

"Violators were given this unique punishment so that they understand the looming threat of coronavirus and the reason why the lockdown is imposed," Rajgarh police post in- charge Y S Kumar said, while justifying the decision to made the violators perform snake dance.

In a similar incident in Umri town of Bhind district, several people were found taking part in a pre-wedding function at a government hostel campus in Sultan Singh Ke Pura area, an official said.

On being alerted, the police reached the spot and registered a case against one Mukesh Jatav (25) and the tent house owners for violating coronavirus curfew provisions, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Motilal Kushwaha said.

A probe is also underway against hostel officials for granting permission to hold such a large gathering in the premises, he said.

The police also caught 30 to 35 persons returning from the function in a tractor-trolley without wearing masks or following social distancing norms, he said.

The violators were asked to perform frog jumps for a distance as punishment and were allowed to go after being warned of a severe penalty the next time they are caught, he added.

The state on Thursday reported 4,952 new coronavirus cases and 88 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,52,735 and the toll to 7,315, the state health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing down the count of patients under treatment below the 75,000-mark.

A total of 9,746 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 6,72,695, the department said.

The state is now left with 72,725 active cases, it said.

With 1,072 new infections, Indore's caseload went up to 1,42,6872, while that of Bhopal rose by 693 to 1,15,872.

With 14 deaths in the day, Bhopal's count of fatalities went up to 884.

Indore saw five fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 1,286, the department said.

Indore is now left with 11,383 active cases and Bhopal 11,038, it said.

With 77,493 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in Madhya Pradesh rose to 90,70,235, the department said.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,89,408 cases and 1,699 fatalities so far this month.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,52,735, new cases 4,952, death toll 7,315, recovered 6,72,695, active cases 72,725, number of tests so far 90,70,235.