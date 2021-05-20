STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: COVID-19 curfew violators made to dance, do frog jumps in two districts

A video went viral on social media, in which a group of youngsters, caught by the police for unnecessary wandering in Rajgarh square of Datia town, were made to do sit-ups and perform snake dance.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DATIA/BHIND: The police are meting out some unique punishments to violators of COVID-19 curfew, by making them dance and perform frog jumps in Datia and Bhind districts of Madhya Pradesh.

A video went viral on social media, in which a group of youngsters, caught by the police for unnecessary wandering in Rajgarh square of Datia town, were made to do sit-ups and perform snake dance.

"Violators were given this unique punishment so that they understand the looming threat of coronavirus and the reason why the lockdown is imposed," Rajgarh police post in- charge Y S Kumar said, while justifying the decision to made the violators perform snake dance.

In a similar incident in Umri town of Bhind district, several people were found taking part in a pre-wedding function at a government hostel campus in Sultan Singh Ke Pura area, an official said.

On being alerted, the police reached the spot and registered a case against one Mukesh Jatav (25) and the tent house owners for violating coronavirus curfew provisions, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Motilal Kushwaha said.

A probe is also underway against hostel officials for granting permission to hold such a large gathering in the premises, he said.

The police also caught 30 to 35 persons returning from the function in a tractor-trolley without wearing masks or following social distancing norms, he said.

The violators were asked to perform frog jumps for a distance as punishment and were allowed to go after being warned of a severe penalty the next time they are caught, he added.

The state on Thursday reported 4,952 new coronavirus cases and 88 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,52,735 and the toll to 7,315, the state health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing down the count of patients under treatment below the 75,000-mark.

A total of 9,746 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 6,72,695, the department said.

The state is now left with 72,725 active cases, it said.

With 1,072 new infections, Indore's caseload went up to 1,42,6872, while that of Bhopal rose by 693 to 1,15,872.

With 14 deaths in the day, Bhopal's count of fatalities went up to 884.

Indore saw five fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 1,286, the department said.

Indore is now left with 11,383 active cases and Bhopal 11,038, it said.

With 77,493 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in Madhya Pradesh rose to 90,70,235, the department said.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,89,408 cases and 1,699 fatalities so far this month.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,52,735, new cases 4,952, death toll 7,315, recovered 6,72,695, active cases 72,725, number of tests so far 90,70,235.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
snake dance sit-ups frog jumps Coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh Lockdown
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp