MP's Satpura Tiger Reserve and Bhedaghat-Lemhetaghat find place in UNESCO's tentative list

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "It is a thing of pride for Madhya Pradesh that not only one, but two places have figured in the UNESCO's list."

Published: 20th May 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger

A tiger at Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pardesh. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Two places in Madhya Pradesh - marble rock formations of Bhedaghat Lamhetaghat in Narmada valley and biodiversity-rich Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR)- have found a place in the UNESCO's tentative list of natural world heritage sites, a minister said on Thursday.

"It is a moment of pride for Madhya Pradesh," Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said in a statement on Thursday.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had sent a proposal to UNESCO about nine places in the country, of which six, including Bhedaghat-Lemhetaghat and STR made it to the tentative list of the natural world heritage sites, he said.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "It is a thing of pride for Madhya Pradesh that not only one, but two places have figured in the UNESCO's list."

"Congratulations to Chief Minister and thanks to the Prime Minister and Union Culture Minister," he told reporters here on Thursday.

The development is likely to give a boost to the tourism business at the two places, which already records a good number of footfalls.

