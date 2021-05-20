STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narada case: Calcutta HC defers hearing 'due to unavoidable circumstances'

The four leaders were arrested on Monday morning from their residences in the city in connection with the Narada sting case that is being investigated by the CBI on an order by the high court.

Published: 20th May 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

A person demonstrates with sheep against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on the Narada issue in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday deferred hearing in the case filed by CBI against bail given to TMC leaders arrested by the agency in the Narada sting tape case due to unavoidable circumstances.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijeet Banerjee is hearing an application by the Central Bureau of Investigations, to transfer the bail applications from the Special CBI Court to the High Court citing unprecedented mob pressures by supporters of the jailed leaders.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak have also been made parties in the case filed by CBI.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, the First Division Bench will not assemble today," a notice in the Calcutta High Court website said.

Earlier the high court on Monday night stayed the CBI court's decision to grant bail to West Bengal ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee, arrested and charge-sheeted by the CBI in the Narada sting case.

The division bench had said that it deemed it appropriate to stay the special court's order and direct that the "accused person shall be treated to be in judicial custody till further orders".

On Wednesday it adjourned hearing by a day in the case.

The four leaders were arrested on Monday morning from their residences in the city in connection with the Narada sting case that is being investigated by the CBI on an order by the high court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court CBI Narada case Moloy Ghatak TMC
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp