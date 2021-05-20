STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS affiliate attacks Centre over decision to lift ban on import of pulses and oilseeds

Published: 20th May 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Pulses

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the farmer’s wing of the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS), on Wednesday demanded that the Centre rethink the decision to lift the ban on import of pulses and oilseeds, saying it has sent a wrong message to the farming community ahead of the Kharif season. 

The BKS also demanded that the Centre extend the repayment schedule for the Kisan credit cards (KCC) dues.Stating that there are no concerns on the production front for pulses, the BKS secretary general Badri Narayan Choudhary said the government needs to address the supply and distribution issues.

“The decision to import pulses has come at a time when the farmers are preparing for the Kharif season when these varieties of pulses are sowed,” said Choudhary. The BKS leader warned that the farmers may think that they don’t need to sow the pulses this Kharif season since the new policy will prevent them from fetching remunerative prices.

“Everyone talks of making India self-reliant in pulses and oilseeds. But when the time comes they don’t take the right decision. This decision of the Ministry of Commerce will dishearten the farmers,” added Choudhary. 

