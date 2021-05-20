STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narada sting: Tapes not tampered, CBI tells court

“The footages were sent to the the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, and it was found that the videos were not edited or tampered,’’ the CBI told the court.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The Central Bureau of Investigation, in its 53-page charge-sheet against three Trinamool Congress MLAs, a former mayor of Kolkata, and an IPS officer, said the footage recorded during the Narada sting operation was not tampered or edited.

“The footages were sent to the the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, and it was found that the videos were not edited or tampered,’’ the CBI told the court. It also mentioned that the voice samples collected from the accused matched with the audio in the video footage.

The CBI on Monday arrested TMC ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra, former mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee and IPS officer SMH Mirza.  In the charge-sheet, the central agency said it did not get necessary permissions to start the investigation into other accused who were members of Parliament at the time of committing the offence.

The CBI told the court that since the crime took place in 2014, other accused in the case like Mukul Roy, presently the BJP’s national vice president, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, Saugata Roy, Kakali Ghosh Dastidar and Apurupa Poddar represented the TMC in the Parliament.

Comments

