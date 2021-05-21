STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Barge accident: Afcons to pay Rs 35-75 lakh to families of deceased personnel

The chartered barge P-305 sank in the Arabian Sea near the ONGC oil wells in Bombay High due to cyclone Tauktae on Monday.

Published: 21st May 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Afcons Infrastructure, whose chartered barge had sunk in the Arabian Sea due to a cyclone this week leaving at least 51 people dead, on Friday said it will provide compensation ranging from Rs 35-75 lakh to the families of the deceased personnel.

The chartered barge P-305 sank in the Arabian Sea near the ONGC oil wells in Bombay High due to cyclone Tauktae on Monday.

There were 261 people on board and 51 of them are dead while 24 of them are yet to be traced.

"We will compensate families of each of the employees/ personnel who lost their lives in the tragedy equivalent to the balance service period of up to 10 years salaries through a combination of ex-gratia payouts and insurance compensation.

This would in absolute terms range from a minimum of Rs 35 lakh and a maximum of Rs 75 lakh per family," an Afcons spokesperson told PTI.

The modalities of the payments are being worked out.

Earlier in the day, the Navy said it has traced and brought the bodies of 51 people who perished in the tragedy and is yet to trace 24 of them. Of the 261 personnel who were on barge P-305, 186 have been rescued so far.

Of the 13 persons on Varaprada, two have been rescued while the search for the remaining 11 is on.

"While we can never compensate the loss of a loved one, but in this time of grief, we hope we can relieve the financial loss faced by the family members," the spokesperson said.

The ill-fated barge had 13 of its employees on board and so far 3 of them have been confirmed dead.

"It is our moral duty to support not only the families of the deceased persons on its direct rolls but also families of all deceased persons who were employed with our subcontractors," the spokesperson said, adding that the calamity arising from the fury of cyclone Tauktae was unprecedented and it shared the anguish of the affected families.

Afcons would also set up a trust to support the educational needs of the children of the deceased through scholarships.

Further, trauma and grief counselling is being organised to help the families affected by the disaster.

While all the 440 persons on barges Gal Constructor and Support Station 3 (SS-3) and drillship Sagar Bhushan were brought to safety, the Naval and Coast Guard vessels and aircraft scoured the waters off the Mumbai coast as the search and rescue operations entered the fifth day on Friday.

Mumbai police have announced they will conduct a probe as to why the ill-fated barge remained in the turbulent area despite warnings about the cyclone, an official said.

The police have also registered accidental death reports in connection with the death of the personnel on the barge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afcons Infrastructure P 305
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp