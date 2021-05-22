Bihar government may appeal the acquittal of Senari massacre accused in Supreme Court

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government is likely to appeal the acquittal of the 14 accused in the infamous bloody Senari massacre. executed on the night of March 18 in 1999 at Senari in Jehanabad district by the ultras of an outlawed extremist group, the Maoists Communist Centre (MCC).

A division bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Singh and Justice Arvind Srivastava of the Patna High Court had on Friday set aside the judgement of the Jehanabad lower trial court and acquitted the 14 accused.

The bench in their acquittal order cited the lack of adequate evidence and cast doubts on the identification of the accused.

Confirming the possibility of an appeal being filed, Bihar's advocate General Lalit Kishor said: "I have suggested to the state government through the department of law that an appeal should be filed before the Supreme Court. And an appeal will be filed at the earliest."

The state government will now have to take the final call.

The advocate general told the media that the evidence already available was enough for the identification of the accused. He further said that his opinion is that the judgement of the lower court holding the accused guilty and delivered in 2016 should have been upheld.

If an appeal is to be filed before the SC, it will be through the counsel of Bihar government in New Delhi.