COVID-19 fatalities in Jharkhand plunge to lowest in May at 41 

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is now 91.68 per cent, better than the national average of 87.80 per cent.

Published: 23rd May 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 1 Testing

Health officers collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests amid surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

RANCHI: Amid the declining trend in COVID-19 deaths in Jharkhand that recorded 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that partial lockdown in the state and strictures have resulted in the success of the struggle against coronavirus.

The government is not hesitating in taking tough decisions, if needed, and is focussing on protecting rural areas after breaking the chain of transmission of the virus in urban areas, Soren said.

"In this battle of livelihood and life, we are working very carefully to save both," the chief minister said.

Soren held a webinar with heads of hospitals, medical colleges, doctors and paediatricians to review the state's preparedness on tackling the potential threat of a third wave of coronavirus.

He will hold a meeting with Cabinet ministers in this regard on Monday.

Meanwhile the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is now 91.68 per cent, better than the national average of 87.80 per cent, health department bulletin said.

With 41 fresh fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has climbed to 4,801.

The state had recorded the highest number of 159 deaths this month on May 2.

State capital Ranchi, which has been severely impacted by the virus, recorded nine deaths during the last 24 hours while East Singhbhum, reported seven fatalities.

Ramgarh recorded five deaths while Bokaro recorded four deaths, three casualties were reported from Hazaribag while two deaths each were reported from Godda, Lohardaga and Simdega.

Dhanbad, Dumka, Garhwa, Khunti, Koderma, Palamu and West Singhbhum recorded one death each.

No deaths have been reported from nine of the 24 districts in the state during the last 24 hours.

The nine districts are Chatra, Deoghar, Giridih, Gumla, Jamtara, Latehar, Pakur, Sahebganj and Saraikela.

A look at the health bulletin of the state suggests that prominent cities of Jharkhand like Ranchi, East Singhbhum with headquarter at Jamshedpur, Bokaro and Hazaribag are witnessing high COVID-19 cases.

Relatively backward districts including Dumka, Garhwa, Giridih, Gumla, Koderma, Latehar and Pakur are logging a lesser number of infections.

The coronavirus caseload has climbed to 3,29,072 in Jharkhand with 2,037 new cases, the bulletin said.

The mineral-rich state now has 22,566 active cases, while 3,01,705 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

Battling a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 27.

Altogether, 80,59,453 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Jharkhand thus far, including 58,347 since Saturday, it added. The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.45 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent.

In a bid to protect its citizens from the deadly disease, Jharkhand government has constituted block level task forces besides launching a free vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years on May 14.

Over 1.57 crore people in the state are in the 18-44 years age bracket.

The state government could not roll out the inoculation drive for these people from May 1 as it was facing a shortage of vaccines.

