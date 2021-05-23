STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone Yaas: The choice is between temporary discomfort and death, says NDRF chief 

Each National Disaster Response Force team has 47 personnel who are equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, inflatable boats and basic medical aid.

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Airlift

IAF airlifts disaster relief equipment & 334 personnel of NDRF by C-130s aircraft to Kolkata and Arakkonam to Port Blair against approaching Cyclone Yaas. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: As West Bengal and Odisha brace for another severe cyclone after the Amphan havoc last year, NDRF chief S N Pradhan has urged authorities in the two states to adopt an over-preparing approach for the impending natural disaster, and carry out evacuation even in the least vulnerable places.

He said those engaged in evacuation work must realise as well as make people understand that the choice is between temporary discomfort and death.

"What we have learnt so far from our experiences over the years is that if the disaster prediction is X, then you must prepare for 2X because a natural phenomenon can turn worse in a matter of hours.

"So, if the forecast is for a very severe cyclone of 150 kmph, you should gear up for an extremely severe cyclone. My advice to all the district magistrates would be to go for extra evacuation even in places identified as mildly vulnerable. Please remember, timely evacuation is a life saver. I believe the culture of over preparing has to come to India now," Pradhan, the NDRF Director General, told PTI in an interview. He said 12 teams have so far been stationed in West Bengal and more are on standby.

Each National Disaster Response Force team has 47 personnel who are equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, inflatable boats and basic medical aid.

Several of its personnel have just returned from Gujarat, which was battered by cyclone Tauktae a few days ago, and are being tested for COVID-19, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an update, said that cyclone Yaas is expected to cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26 evening with wind speed of 155-165 kmph and gusting to 185 kmph.

It is likely to cause very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha.

Pradhan said the specialised force is more technologically equipped now to handle restoration work with improved equipment. There is a lot of automation these days. For example, we have battery-powered projectile cutters for tall trees that can be remotely cut. Plasma pole cutters are something new as well.

We now also have the full component of our authorised boats, the top NDRF official said.

Pradhan, however, expressed disappointment over the training and availability of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel for emergency situations.

Either they (SDRFs) were on paper or were miniscule in number and not trained enough.

"I think the Odisha model is praiseworthy in this context because they have a committed ODRAF and fire service teams, who also double up as disaster management personnel," he said.

Asked about how the force is dealing with the pandemic situation, the director general said several measures have been taken to instil confidence and improve morale among the personnel, including by vaccinating nearly 98 per cent of them.

All jawans wear a specialised gear that covers the entire face and extends till the chest.

We now earmark a component as a Covid unit, comprising three or four personnel who carry medicines, are good at preliminary treatment and can contact doctors.

There is also a central Covid facility at our headquarters with a chief medical officer.

We have also set up temporary hospitals with at least 10 beds, equipped with facilities like oxygen concentrators and basic medicines in every battalion, apart from our own COVID-19 testing arrangements, Pradhan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDRF Cyclone Yaas SN Pradhan
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp