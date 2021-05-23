STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Police arrest two activists of Khalistan Tiger Force involved in murder of Dera follower

Lovepreet Singh alias Ravi and Ram Singh alias Sonu were reportedly acting on the directions of the outfit’s Canada-based chief, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. 

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Saturday night arrested two activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) for their alleged involvement in several heinous crimes, including the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower and firing at a priest. 

Lovepreet Singh alias Ravi and Ram Singh alias Sonu were reportedly acting on the directions of the outfit’s Canada-based chief, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. 

It may be noted that Nijjar has been designated as a terrorist by the Home ministry and the NIA has also attacked his properties in last September under Section 51A of UAPA in Baar Singh Pura village. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him and the Canadian authorities have put him on the ‘No-Fly list’.

His name incidentally figured in the list of Khalistani operatives that was handed over by Punjab Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh, to Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, during the latter’s visit to India in 2018.

The arrest that took place from Senior Secondary School near railway crossing Mehna in Moga has also foiled a plan to kill another Dera follower who the duo had been targeting to take revenge in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege cases. 

Three 0.32 bore pistols with 38 live cartridges and one 0.315 bore pistol with 10 live cartridges, along with two magazines, were seized from the suspects.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said that besides, Nijjar, three of their other KTF’s co-conspirators identified as Arshdeep, Ramandip and Charanjit are hiding out in Surrey (BC) Canada, while one, Kamaljeet Sharma is still absconding

He said while Arshdeep of Moga and Ramandeep of Ferozepur went to Canada legally in 2019 and 2017 respectively, Charanjit of Barnala, had gone there illegally in around 2013-14.

According to initial investigations, Gupta said Lovepreet and Kamaljeet were known to Arshdeep, as they all belonged to the same village, since childhood. Ram, who was a student at ITI Moga was known to Kamal since college days. All were sent money by Arshdeep, who wired it through Western Union money transfers.

On November 20 last year, Sonu and Kamal had killed Manohar Lal, a Dera follower at Bhagta Bhaika in Bathinda. 

They were also involved in firing at a priest, Kamaldeep Sharma, in Bhar Singh Pura village in Phillaur (Jalandhar Rural) on January 31 this year. The priest, who was shot at thrice, was seriously injured along with a girl in the attack, allegedly carried out by the suspects on the directions of Nijjar. 

Kamal and Ravi, along with Arshdeep (who had come to India at that time), were also linked to the the murder of their associate, Sukha Lamme, on June 27 last year.

They injected poison into Sukha at an abandoned house at Dala  village and then, after burning his face, threw the body in Daudhar canal at Pul Madhoke.

Earlier, on June 25, Ravi, Kamal and Sukha had fired at Maan’s residence at e Lamma Jatt Pura village in Ludhiana (Rural).

A few days later, on July 14 last year Ravi and Kamal killed one Tejinder, a cloth shop owner, to terrorise the people of Moga city for exploit them subsequently for ransom. Ravi fired at Pinka and Kamal stood outside the shop, investigations have revealed. In the latest incident, on February 9 this year, Ravi and Sonu also attempted to kill owner of Sharma Sweets, Moga.

“International warrants will be obtained, and Red Corner Notices will be issued against the other radicals based in Canada. The government would also seek their deportation to India to face prosecution and criminal trial,” said Gupta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khalistani Tiger Force activists Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder Punjab police Hardeep Singh Nijjar
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp