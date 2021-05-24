STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar extends COVID-19 lockdown to June 1, set to ramp up vaccinations in rural areas

On Monday after a meeting between the state crisis management group and officials, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the extension of the lockdown

Published: 24th May 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

In Bihar after the lockdown, the recovery rate has gone above 93.44% (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In view of the positive results from the ongoing lockdown ending on May 25, the Bihar government has decided to extend it to June 1.

On Monday after a meeting between the state crisis management group and officials, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the extension of the lockdown though a couple of tweets. He said that the lockdown has helped in containing the outbreak of the infection in the state.

"Therefore, it has been decided to extend it till June 1 with the support of the people," he said.

In Bihar after the lockdown, the recovery rate has gone above 93.44% while the rate of infection has dipped further to 3.5%.

Meanwhile, the state government is set to ramp up vaccination and testing for Covid in the rural areas through mobile testing vans and vaccination vans. They will start moving across the rural areas from May 25.

Official sources said some relaxations during the lockdown will be announced in the evening.

