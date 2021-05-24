STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noida: Two held for posing as Delhi Police Crime Branch officials, extorting money

The Noida Police said they have arrested two persons for allegedly posing as officials from the Delhi Police's Crime Branch and extorting money from people.

Published: 24th May 2021 08:26 PM

By PTI

NOIDA: The Noida Police on Monday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly posing as officials from the Delhi Police's Crime Branch and extorting money from people.

If ever confronted by a policeman, the accused, who duped several people in Delhi and NCR, would get away by telling them that they were from the "press", officials said.

"The duo targeted people on roads. They would stop motorcycles or cars and tell the occupant that they are from the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police and needed to check the vehicle's documents," a police spokesperson said.

"Later, on some or the other pretext, they would extort money from the people or threaten to have them jailed," the official said.

Four days ago, the duo had similarly extorted Rs 4,500 from a two-wheeler rider on the Mahamaya flyover in Noida who then approached the Sector 58 police station and got an FIR lodged, leading to their arrest, according to the official.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Afsar and Neeraj Chaubey, the police said.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), among others, of the Indian Penal Code.

Further legal proceedings have been initiated, they said.

