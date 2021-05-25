STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi to send sanitisers for fumigation campaign in former constituency Amethi

District Congress president Pradeep Singhal said 10,000 litres of sanitisers will soon be arriving in Amethi and teams have been formed to carry out the drive amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Published: 25th May 2021 07:07 PM

By PTI

AMETHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent oxygen concentrators to Amethi, his former constituency, and will be sending sanitisers for a fumigation drive in the district, a party official said on Tuesday.

Singhal added that the former Congress president had already sent five oxygen concentrators and 20 oxygen cylinders to the district on May 21 while 15 more concentrators were dispatched on Tuesday.

Gandhi is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

