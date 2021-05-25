STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RPF Director General warns personnel not to frame innocent people in theft cases

Arun Kumar, Director General, RPF has instructed his subordinates to follow the rule book during arrests and investigations

Published: 25th May 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Police

The RPF DG said no person should be detained or called for inquiry to the police station without valid evidence (Express Illustrations)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Arun Kumar, has warned RPF officials not to foist false cases against innocent people.

The direction was issued in the backdrop of complaints against RPF officials in some parts of the country that innocent people were framed in theft cases.

The top RPF official in his recent direction issued to the Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway and other zones said no person should be detained or called for inquiry to the police station without valid evidence.

ALSO READ: New trend emerges among Covid patients -- found dead on trains, railway tracks

“Instances have come to notice where some RPF personnel call an individual for examination to the RPF office and then force him/her to sign documents like bond/bail bond, statement, plain papers etc. If commission of such an act is established, deterrent penal action will be taken against the RPF personnel found responsible,” said Arun Kumar, Director General, RPF.

Stressing that RPF officials must adhere to the procedures spelled under Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) and directions of Higher Courts while arresting anyone, Kumar said if someone is detained or called for examination in any case for inquiry, it should be mentioned in the relevant records (Roznamcha, Daily Diary, Case Diary etc) and proper disposal of such person should also be brought on record.

“All arrests made must be recorded in Daily Diary and respective prescribed registers. Nothing should be obtained or taken in custody of RPF from the accused person or person called for inquiry without following legal process. Such undertakings should be recorded,” added Kumar.

He further said information on each person arrested and released on the bond or bail bond should be sent to the Divisional Security Control Room and to the trial court having jurisdiction for their information and necessary action.

The RPF’s primary duty is to protect the properties of railways, while the Government Railway Police (GRP) is tasked with protecting rail passengers and their properties. The RPF is also involved in enforcing safety guidelines issued by the railways in the interest of rail passengers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RPF Railway Police
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)
Tata Steel to continue giving salaries to dependents of employees falling victim to Covid
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
The lifeless Ganga Ghat, a signature hallmark of the world’s oldest living city -- Varanasi. The ghat is otherwise buzzing with activity. (Photo | C Rupani, EPS)
Varanasi lockdown: World's oldest living city goes lifeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp