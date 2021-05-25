STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Cabinet​ approves three schemes promised in TMC poll manifesto

A proposal to recruit 2,500 people in the Kolkata Police force has also got the go-ahead from the Cabinet, Mamata Banerjee said.

Published: 25th May 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday gave its approval for implementation of a monthly income support scheme for eligible families and two other programmes promised in the election manifesto of the Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The Cabinet also gave the green signal to introduce a new credit card scheme for all eligible students to pursue higher education, as well as the programme of free doorstep delivery of monthly ration to 1.5 crore households.

A proposal to recruit 2,500 people in the Kolkata Police force has also got the go-ahead from the Cabinet, Banerjee said.

"It's not even one month since the government was formed. Today, we have got approval from the Cabinet for the scheme under which female heads of general category families will be provided with Rs 500 monthly while SC/ST families will get Rs 1,000.

"The Cabinet also approved the Student Credit Card and the Duare Ration (ration at doorstep) scheme also," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

Banerjee was sworn in as the chief minister on May 2 after her party came to power in the state for the third time in a row.

The basic income support scheme will benefit around 1.6 crore families.

According to the credit card scheme, it will have a credit limit of Rs 10 lakh with an interest rate of only 4 per cent and easy repayment options so that students do not have to depend on their parents to pursue higher studies.

The party manifesto had also promised that under the 'Khadya Sathi' scheme, 1.5 crore families will get free doorstep delivery of monthly ration.

Banerjee said that a task force under Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was constituted to look into the procedure, implementing policy and monitoring of the three schemes.

The task force will also have the home secretary, the finance secretary and representatives of the education and women and child welfare departments, she said.

"It will require some time to launch these programmes. We have to plan them very meticulously," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC TMC Poll Manifesto TMC Manifesto Bengal cabinet West Bengal cabinet
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp