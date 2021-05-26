Cyclone Yaas: 800 people rescued, no casualty reported till evening

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The preventive and response measures by the Armed Forces led to the evacuation of more than 800 people and no death was reported till Wednesday evening. The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'Yaas' made landfall about 20 km south of Balasore on the Odisha coast during the daytime on Wednesday.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in its statement said, “The extensive pre-emptive measures undertaken by Indian Coast Guard towards the preventive and response measures on Eastern Seaboard and Andaman & Nicobar islands commencing as early as 19 May 2021 at the first indications of deteriorating weather by IMD, bore fruits as no loss of life or property at sea was reported.”

As part of the cyclone preventive measures, ICG rescued about 100 people onboard its Air Cushion Vehicle (Hovercfaft) at Nayachara, West Bengal, and had already ensured the safe return of 265 fishing boats that were out at sea. Ships at anchorage off Odisha, and West Bengal coast had taken safe shelter and Single Point Mooring (SPM) operations were suspended.

"Nil reports of any damage or loss have been received from any merchant ship," the ICG added.

Three ICG ships were strategically positioned at sea for possible search and rescue missions close to Odisha and the West Bengal coast. ICG Disaster Relief Teams (DRT) were deployed at Digha and Contai in West Bengal for the assistance of more personnel with equipment were kept on standby.

“Nearly seven hundred people rescued from floods in East Midnapore till the evening of Wednesday,” Army informed. As a proactive measure, the Indian Army had pre-positioned 17 Rescue and Relief Columns for assistance to State Administrations of Odisha and West Bengal.

Keeping the predicted intensity Indian Navy static base INS Netaji Subhas was entrusted with the responsibility to spearhead relief effort at West Bengal in close coordination with the State Government of West Bengal.

“Two Navy diving teams and five flood relief teams, comprising specialised Navy personnel with associated equipment and inflatable boats were deployed to the State,” said the navy.

One diving and two flood relief teams each have been positioned at Digha and Frazerganj on May 23 and May 24 respectively. One flood relief team has been kept on standby at Diamond Harbour, for redeployment as necessary, at short notice.

These teams are equipped to undertake casualty evacuation of stranded/ marooned personal, road clearing/ tree cutting operations, and distribution of relief material, as would be required by the local District Administration.

Four Indian Navy Ships, loaded with HADR material, medical teams, and additional diving teams, would also closely follow the Cyclone and be available for rendering further assistance.

In addition, the Indian Navy is also positioning Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material for about 500 people at its Depot Centre at Kolkata, for subsequent distribution if required, in the aftermath of the Cyclone.

Naval helicopters from onboard the IN Ships, Medium-Range Maritime Patrol aircraft at Visakhapatnam as well as Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft at Arrakkonam (Tamil Nadu) were also kept on standby for deployment at short notice for casualty evacuation, aerial survey and airdrop of relief material, based on requests from the State government, as required.

The Indian Air Force continued its assistance to NDRF to prepare for its effects. Towards this, a C-130 and two An-32 aircraft airlifted 102 passengers and 4.5 tons of cargo from Arakonnam to Kalaikunda. Another C-130 airlifted 62 passengers and 6.8 tons of cargo from Lilabari to Kolkata.

In addition, 2 IAF An-32 aircraft have been deployed for airlifting 41 passengers and 4 tons of cargo from Lilabari to Panagarh.