STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Apprehension that we are going Chinese way', ex-Infosys CFO Balakrishnan on IT rules

On Twitter's statement that it's concerned over "intimidation tactics" by police, and potential threat to freedom of expression, Balakrishnan said: "I think the concerns of Twitter are real".

Published: 27th May 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter Logo

Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Information Technology industry veteran V Balakrishnan on Thursday criticised the new digital rules, alleging that they appear to be unduly compromising the privacy right of citizens.

The two key issues with the new IT rules relate to user privacy which is a fundamental right and the oversight mechanism lying fully with the executive arm of the government, said the former Chief Financial officer of Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Infosys Ltd.

"India is one of the large social media ecosystem in the world which is free till now and the apprehension is that we are going the Chinese way", he told PTI.

Asked about government statement that the new rules are only designed to prevent abuse and misuse of social media, he said the World Press Freedom Index 202O produced by 'Reporters Without Borders' ranked India at 142nd out of 180 countries.

"In the last few years we had seen the independence of many institutions getting undermined", said Balakrishnan, who unsuccessfully contested as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Bengalore Central Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 general elections.

"There is a general lack of trust in the government today", he alleged.

"With this background the new rules look like unduly compromising the privacy right of citizens as also providing unfettered right in the hands of the executive government. I think these issues need to be addressed".

On Twitter's statement that it's concerned over "intimidation tactics" by police, and potential threat to freedom of expression, Balakrishnan said: "I think the concerns of Twitter are real".

He added that there should be an independent oversight mechanism outside the government with judicial oversight.

"At present, as per rules, it is with the executive arm of the government which is a big worry especially considering the track record of the current government in handling such issues", Balakrishnan said.

In the new digital rules, social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have been asked to identify within 36 hours the origin of a flagged message as well as conduct additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

According to Twitter, the company is particularly concerned about the requirement to make an individual (the compliance officer) criminally liable for content on the platform, the requirements for proactive monitoring, and the blanket authority to seek information about its users.

This, it said, represents dangerous overreach that is inconsistent with open, democratic principles.

The government on Wednesday strongly defended its new digital rules, saying the requirement of messaging platforms like WhatsApp to disclose origin of flagged messages does not violate privacy, and went on to seek a compliance report from large social media firms.

The UK, the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada require social media firms to allow for legal interception, the IT Ministry had said, adding, "What India is asking for is significantly much less than what some of the other countries have demanded".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Balakrishnan Infosys IT rules
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp