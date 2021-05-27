STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone Yaas: Houses, shops damaged at West Bengal's Digha, small shop owners lose only source of income

Seven Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam are taking part in relief operations in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas in West Bengal.

Published: 27th May 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

People try to cross through uprooted trees due to the impact of cyclone Yaas near the Digha sea beach, in East Medinipur on Thursday

People try to cross through uprooted trees due to the impact of cyclone Yaas near the Digha sea beach, in East Medinipur on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PURBA MEDINIPUR: Though the cyclonic storm Yaas had made its landfall over Odisha, but the after-effect can also be seen at the East Medinipur district in West Bengal.

Several houses and shops in the coastal town of Digha have been completely damaged. The tin rooftop of the houses were been blown away by the wind. Many small shop owners have lost their source of income as their shops have been destroyed by the cyclonic storm.

Shakti Pada Rana, a fast-food shop-owner at the coastal area of Digha told ANI that they have lost materials worth Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakhs.

"We have faced many cyclones earlier, but did not face such loss. This shop was the only source of income for my family," Shakti said.

Another shopkeeper Beni Madhav Rana said they thought, it would be like the other cyclones they faced earlier but never thought it would destroy things completely.

"We are picking up the things left so that it can be used when the shops are renovated," Beni told ANI.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in West Bengal, several parts of West Bengal, including Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind on Thursday.

Meanwhile, seven Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam are taking part in relief operations in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas in West Bengal.

The cyclone impacted East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana and Jhargram districts in West Bengal and Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in Odisha.

IMD said cyclonic storm Yaas weakened into a deep depression and lay centered at 11.30 pm on May 26 over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha. It is likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Yaas East Medinipur West Bengal
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp