STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Young AIIMS, Patna doctor succumbs to COVID-19

According to the Indian Medical Association, more than 500 doctors have lost their lives while attending to their duties during the second COVID-19 wave.

Published: 27th May 2021 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS-Patna

AIIMS Patna (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

PATNA: A young doctor at AIIMS, Patna has died after battling for life for about a month at the hospital where he had been serving at the COVID ward and was admitted upon testing positive, authorities said on Thursday.

According to Dr Sanjeev Kumar, the nodal officer for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Patna, Pradeep Kumar, a 32-year-old junior resident who hailed from Sheohar district in north Bihar, breathed his last on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"He was specialising in urology. Before testing positive on April 26, he had been offering his services at the COVID ward. He was admitted to the isolation room of the ward immediately after contracting the disease," Sanjeev Kumar said.

"The young doctor was shifted to the ICU about a week later after his condition deteriorated. For the past 10 days, he had been on ventilator support. All measures, including tracheotomy, were tried to resuscitate our young colleague," he added.

According to the Indian Medical Association, more than 500 doctors have lost their lives while attending to their duties during the second COVID-19 wave.

Bihar accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities, next only to Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Faculty Association of AIIMS, Patna has issued a statement demanding an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of the deceased 'corona warrior' and suggested that the money could be drawn from funds set aside under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS patna aiims doctor covid death
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp