STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre gives 15 days to OTT platforms, digital news sites for complying with new IT rules

According to the government's new rules, the three-level grievance redressal mechanism will include self-regulation by publishers within 15 days.

Published: 28th May 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Internet;mobile phones

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has sought compliance reports from digital news websites and OTT platforms in 15 days. In a notice dated May 26, the ministry attached three separate forms for OTT platforms print or TV outlets with digital channels and digital-only news websites and asked them to furnish information under Rule 18 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

According to the government's new rules, the three-level grievance redressal mechanism will include self-regulation by publishers within 15 days, self-regulation by publishers' self-regulating bodies which will address grievances not resolved in a fortnight, and oversight mechanism by the I&B ministry which will establish an inter-departmental committee for hearing grievances.

The government had notified these rules in February. "The publishers may furnish the information to the ministry in the applicable format within 15 days of the issue of this notice," said the ministry.

"Since newspapers are registered under Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, and private satellite TV channels are permission holders under the uplinking and downlinking guidelines of the ministry, a separate format for furnishing information...has been devised for such entities publishing news and current affairs on digital media," the notice said, adding there were separate forms for digital news publishers and OTT platforms.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar interacted with publishers of online curated content and with publishers of news on digital media. The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) expressed concern on the recent notifications.

"While NBA appreciates the need for regulations, the traditional news media need not be subjected to and/or covered under the scope of the IT Rules 2021, since it is already sufficiently regulated by various statutes, laws, guidelines and codes, regulations, and judgements," said a statement from the NBA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
News Broadcasters Association OTT platforms IB Ministry
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp