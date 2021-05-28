STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi court dismisses West Bengal cop Ashok Mishra's bail plea in coal scam

The bail application was dismissed by Special Judge Virender Bhat who had heard arguments through video conferencing.

Published: 28th May 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

Anoop Majee alias Lala is alleged to be the kingpin in the West Bengal coal scam cases. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has denied bail to West Bengal police officer Ashok Kumar Mishra, arrested in connection with the coal pilferage related money laundering case, saying his job was to prevent the illegal activities but it appears that he himself became a part of illegal coal mafia.

Mishra, the inspector-in-charge of the Bankura police station, was arrested on April 3 by the Enforcement Directorate.

The bail application was dismissed by Special Judge Virender Bhat who had heard arguments through video conferencing.

The judge in the order passed on May 22 observed that the material collected during the investigation in the case so far, prima-facie showed involvement of the accused in the offence of money laundering to the tune of more than 100 crores of rupees.

"At the time of commission of offence, he was posted as Inspector-In-charge Bankuna Police Station. His job was to prevent the illegal activities but it appears that he himself became a part of illegal coal mafia. The allegations against him are very serious in nature," the judge said and declined to accept the arguments of senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who represented Mishra.

ED's Special Public Prosecutors Amit Mahajan and Nitesh Rana opposed the plea saying that the accused had received Rs 168 crore from Anoop Majee alias Lala which he was stated to have transferred to Delhi and Overseas.

Majee is alleged to be the kingpin in the West Bengal coal scam cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal Scam Case West Bengal Police
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp