Indian Medical Association challenges Ramdev, Balkrishna for open debate

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev called allopathy medicine 'stupid science', the Uttarakhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Friday challenged him for an open debate on a public platform in presence of the media in response to his 25 questions to Ayurveda.

The IMA called his statement 'rash, irresponsible and selfish'.

The IMA wrote a letter challenging him for open debate.

The letter dated May 28, 2021, said, "This is to inform you that IMA UA State through its state office request you to constitute a team of qualified and duly registered Ayurvedacharyas from Patanjali Yogpeeth to have a one-to-one discussion with a team of doctors of IMA UA State which has already been constituted by the state office. This one-to-one panel discussion shall be closely supervised and recorded by the electronic and print media which shall also be invited in this panel discussion,".

The letter further stated that Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna can also join the team of Ayurvedacharyas but only as spectators because they have not sent the qualification to the state office of the IMA.

"The responsibility is on you to decide the date and time of the above proposed healthy discussion, however, the venue shall be decided by us. The above proposal is for your kind consideration and implementation at the earliest to ensure that the deadlock and the confusion created by you shall meet its end. From this day onwards the onus lies on you regarding the above issue," said the letter further.

The letter further said that this activity shall "ensure the harmony between Allopath & Ayurved to be restored again as it was in the past but was disturbed for these couple of days by your rash, irresponsible and selfish statement".

The IMA, in another letter also demanded a list of hospitals where thousands of patients experienced the effective impact of products of Patanjali Yogpeeth.

"I request you to kindly provide the list to the IMA UA state office immediately so that it can be confirmed whether your studies have some rational bases or not," said the letter dated May 28, 2021.

Earlier, the IMA wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of India urging them to stop the misinformation campaign by Baba Ramdev and take appropriate action against him.

The letter dated May 26, 2021, says, "At this juncture, painfully we bring to your notice the video claiming that 10,000 doctors have died inspite of taking both the dose of vaccine and lakhs of people have due to allopathic medicine are circulating widely in the social media as said by Mr. Ramdev owner of Patanjali products."

Despite repeated calls and messages. the spokesperson of Patanjali Yogpeeth was not available for comment.