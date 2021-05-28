STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pak Hindu migrants in Rajasthan will get Covid vaccine, assures Centre in HC

The court observed that SOP on vaccination of persons without prescribed identity cards through Cowin is elaborate and in no way the Pak Hindus could be excluded.

Published: 28th May 2021 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

The houses of Pak Hindu migrants at the outskirts of Jodhpur. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Centre on Friday assured the Rajasthan High Court that Covid vaccines will be made available for the Pakistani Hindu migrants on the requisite of the state and district administrations in accordance with the SOP. 

The High Court had taken the media reports and the submission filed by the amicus curaie Sajjan Sigh Rathore seriously which said that Pakistani Hindu migrants are not able to get vaccine due to lack of Aadhaar card. 

The court had then asked the State and Central governments to respond to the submissions and also ordered the State government to provide food items to the Pakistani migrants.

On Friday, AAG KS Rajpurohit, appearing on behalf of the state government before the bench of Judge Vijay Vishnoi and Judge Rameshwar Vyas, said that the status of the vaccine is not clear in the central guidelines. 

The court observed that SOP on vaccination of persons without prescribed identity cards through Cowin issued by central government is elaborate and in no way the Pakistani Hindus could be excluded. The court also observed that in spite  of several directions regarding identification of group of people including in the SOP, the state has not submitted any details regarding identification of such groups.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan may move SC if Centre doesn't invite global tender for Covid vaccines

Mukesh Rajpurohit, ASG, on behalf of the Central Government, said that in the central guidelines, it has been clearly mentioned that after receiving the requisite information from the state and district administrations, the vaccines will be provided to the Pakistani Hindu migrants. 

On Thursday the Rajasthan High Court had asked the Centre to furnish a factual report on the availability of vaccines to the state government for Pakistani migrants who do not have prescribed identity cards. On behalf of Pakistani migrants, Seemant Loksanghthan, an NGO, had requested to vaccinate all the eligible migrants but the same has not been taken into consideration. 

Delighted with the court decision, the president of the Seemant Lok Sanghthan, Hindu Singh Soda said, "Vaccination is a basic precautionary measure and its denial to someone because he/she doesn't have an Aadhaar card is violation of human rights. The court's decision is a major relief as this vulrunable class will now be vaccinated." 

AAG KS Rajpurohit assured the court that the state government is taking full care of the needs of the Pakistani migrants. He said that 200 food packets were distributed through the Municipal Corporation on Thursday. As many as 7,500 Pakistani migrants are staying in Jodhpur. A large number of these people are self-sufficient and do not require food. Despite this, the district administration is making every effort to provide assistance to them, Rajpurohit said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistani Hindu migrants Rajasthan High Court Covid vaccination
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp