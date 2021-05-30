STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA chargesheets suspected member of Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist group 

In the charge-sheet, which was filed in a special NIA court in Chennai, the agency said that the accused conspired with other members of the terror group.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge-sheet against Mohammed Iqbal, a suspected member of a terror group named Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in many countries.

In the charge-sheet, which was filed in a special NIA court in Chennai, the agency said Iqbal, 31, conspired with other members of the terror group, professed and preached about establishing an Islamic State caliphate. 

The charge-sheet was filed under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. The agency said that the case was originally registered in Madurai, Tamil Nadu against Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar for uploading "denigrating posts" on Facebook. 

An investigation revealed that the posts on the Facebook page "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" were uploaded by the accused to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

The charge-sheet states that Iqbal created multiple social media accounts, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, WhatsApp etc to upload posts intending to disclaim, disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, and to excite disaffection towards the Indian government.

Further investigation in the case is still on, the NIA officials said. Meanwhile, the NIA chargesheeted two Hizbul Mujahideen overground workers (OGWs) on Saturday in a case related to a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks at in Uttar Pradesh.  

