Schools in Chhattisgarh to restart from June 16

RAIPUR : Chhattisgarh has declared that the upcoming academic session in schools will commence from June 16. All government and private schools in the state will reopen. Teaching will be in the online mode or in mohalla (neighbourhood) classes, considering that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country is still to subside fully.

The school education department has instructed officials to ensure that text books are delivered to over 50 lakh students from classes I to X by the middle of next month. Mohalla classes are intended for students who are not able to join online classes. It is a model wherein the school sort of comes to the doorsteps of the students, while following the usual school routine.

Uniforms and text books are to be distributed to the students free of cost in case of the government- run institutions. Besides, the usual arrangements of mid-day meals will also be made. In the previous academic session last year, over 85 per cent of the students in the state were part of the Mohalla and online classes, a senior officer of the state education department said.