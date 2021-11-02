STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi meets RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary 

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in an interview to PTI on Monday said, "Our alliance with the RLD is final, and seat-sharing is to be finalised."

Published: 02nd November 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo| Twitter/ @INCIndia)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary at the airport here, and later both of them left for Delhi in a chartered aircraft of the Chhattisgarh government, a development that has set tongues wagging in political circles.

After addressing the 'Pratigya Rally' in Gorakhpur on Sunday, Gandhi had reached Lucknow to take a flight to Delhi, and it was during the same time that Chaudhary also reached the airport.

Commenting on the incident, a senior RLD leader told PTI on Monday, "Priyanka Gandhi and Jayant Chaudhary left for Delhi in the chartered aircraft of Chhattisgarh government on Sunday."

On being asked if the meeting is being perceived as arm-twisting tactics of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to exert pressure on the Samajwadi Party (SP) with regard to seat sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, he said, "No pressure has been exerted by anyone. This was an informal meeting (shishtaachaar bhet), and it was prevalent among leaders of earlier times. The BJP has changed this trend, and people have become enemies of each other in politics."

Describing the sequence of events at the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport here, the RLD leader said, "Jayant Chaudhary's flight was at 5.30 pm, and he had reached the airport at around 4 pm. I was also there. After this, at around 5 pm, Priyanka Gandhi reached there. Gandhi offered him to take the flight, but the RLD chief was reluctant to board the same flight. His flight was later delayed. Jayant told Priyanka that two people were accompanying him, and if all of them could be accommodated. On this, the Congress leader, after speaking to the aircraft crew, got the ticket of Trilok Tyagi (one of those accompanying Jayant) cancelled, and the three RLD leaders boarded the flight," he said.

The RLD leader added that as he was leaving the Lucknow airport at around 5.15 pm, he saw SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the waiting room.

"But, I cannot say whether the three leaders met," he said.

When contacted, RLD's UP chief Masood Ahmad told PTI, "Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday told reporters that RLD's electoral alliance was with the SP. This was already in place. There is ideological similarity between the SP and RLD. Seat sharing will be done soon, and talks are going on. I think both sides have sat together on this issue. We will contest the polls together."

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in an interview to PTI on Monday said, "Our alliance with the RLD is final, and seat-sharing is to be finalised."

The RLD enjoys support among farmers of western Uttar Pradesh and is on the same page with the SP on the issue of opposing the Centre's three farm laws.

In the 2017 UP assembly elections, the Congress and Samajwadi Party contested together, with the Congress contesting on 114 seats, while the SP fought on 311 seats.

On some seats, both the Congress and the SP had fielded candidates.

As many as 47 SP candidates registered a win, while seven Congress candidates managed to secure victory in the 2017 UP Assembly polls.

The RLD on the other hand fielded 277 candidates, of which it won only one seat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh UP polls 2022 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party SP Rashtriya Lok Dal
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp