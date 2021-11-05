STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Angered over children fighting during cricket match, senior citizen throws acid on women

All three injured persons were admitted to hospital and are out of danger, Circle Officer (City) Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Published: 05th November 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

Image for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BANDA: A 60-year-old man allegedly threw acid on two women and a teenage girl as he got enraged over children getting into a fight during a cricket match in the neighbourhood in Kailashpuri area here on Friday, police said.

All three injured persons were admitted to hospital and are out of danger, Circle Officer (City) Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

The accused, Ashutosh Tripathi alias Gulli, was annoyed at the children getting into disputes during the cricket match being played on the street outside his house, Singh said.

Some of Tripathi's family members were playing in the match. As the fight escalated, Tripathi brought an acid bottle kept in his house and threw it on his neighbours sitting outside their home, the CO said.

One of the woman's children was playing in the match. The victims were identified as Rani Singh (39) and her daughter Lakshmi Singh (17) along with Shoba Singh (70). Singh said a case has been registered in this connection and investigation has started. A search was on for the accused, the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh UP
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp